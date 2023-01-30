Hildegarde A. Gillis

Hildegarde Anne (“Hildy”) Gillis, beloved sister, and aunt, passed away peacefully at home due to complications from a fall on Jan. 26, 2023, with her faithful companion, Beauty (a Boston Terrier) by her side. She was the youngest child and daughter of the late Arthur C. Gillis, Sr., and Hildegarde (McKenna) Gillis, and was predeceased by her brother, Arthur C. Gillis, Jr. of Braintree.

Hildy is survived by her brother Dana and his wife Ellen of Hanover, and her sister-in-law Jane Gillis of Braintree. She is also survived by the Gillis nieces and nephews: Lauren and her husband Robert Durgin of Braintree, Jeanne and her husband Driss Dallahi of Londonderry, NH, Trish Gillis and her husband Don Albanese of Boston, Deb and her husband Paul McMartin of Braintree, Dana Gillis, Jr. and his wife Christine of Scituate, Julie, and her husband Tim Williams of Marshfield and Dan Gillis and his partner Molly of Arlington as well as many cousins, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Hildy was raised in Merrymount where she lived as an active member of the community. She was a graduate of The Woodward School of Quincy and Emmanuel College. She received her Master’s degree from Boston Teachers College. Hildy taught Spanish her entire career at Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, MA, and retired after 37 years. She was an incredible athlete and a competitive one at that; ranked number 1 in doubles tennis in Massachusetts in 1988. She spent many years playing tennis at Quincy Tennis Club, where she was a lifetime member. Her passion for tennis was matched only by her passion for golf. She loved to travel, especially to Spain, Sanibel Island and Disney World.

Hildy loved Boston Terriers and grew up with them throughout her life. She enjoyed neighborhood walks with Beauty and catching up with friends on the beach. Hildy will be remembered for her independence, quick wit, and commitment to her faith, family, friends, and community.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Thursday, Feb. 2, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hildy may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring (Father Bill’s Place) Development Office, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301 (helpfbms.org) or USO (United Service Organization), PO Box 96860, Washington DC, 2007 (USO.org).