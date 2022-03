Houghs Neck Community Council will be holding a winter Blood Drive to help with the extreme shortage of blood.

The blood drive will be held Wednesday, March 30th from 2 – 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Hall, Darrow Street, Quincy.

Please visit the redcross site or call 1-800 redcross to make an appoinment.

No walk-ins will be allowed.

If you have any questions you may contact Eileen Timcoe 617-479-4107 or etimcoe@yahoo.com