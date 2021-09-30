Homeless Man Charged With Arson At Quincy Walmart, Roche Bros

By SCOTT JACKSON

The Walmart store in Quincy remained closed Thursday – two full days after a homeless man was charged with starting a fire inside the building – but could reopen Friday, a store associate said.

Firefighters were called to the Walmart at 301 Falls Blvd. just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Capt. John Dougan of the Quincy Police Department. When they arrived, firefighters saw fire and heavy smoke coming from the building, and people running from the store.

When police arrived, Dougan said one man standing near the front door “caught the officers’ eyes” as he matched the description of the party who was believed to have started the fire. Dougan said police asked the man if he had started the fire, to which the suspect responded, “yeah, I started the fire.”

The suspect – identified as Ronald Wulfer, a 35-year-old homeless man from Quincy – was then arrested and brought to police headquarters. Dougan said officers found a Bic lighter in Wulfer’s possession, which Wulfer said he used to start the fire.

Wulfer also told officers he started a fire at a wooden fence outside the Roche Bros at 101 Falls Blvd. on Sunday evening, Dougan said.

Dougan said Wulfer was charged with two counts of arson, one count of defacing property and one count of disorderly conduct. Arraignment information was not immediately available Thursday.