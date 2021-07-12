Honor R. Jutila, 78

Honor R. (Crowley) Jutila, age 78, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at CareOne at Weymouth, surrounded by her loving family.

Honor was born in Quincy, to the late John and Barbara (Reynolds) Crowley. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1961. She was also a graduate of Bridgewater State College.

She had lived in Weymouth for fifty years, previously in Quincy, and was also a winter resident of Bonita Springs, Fla. for twenty-five years.

Honor was employed as a sales associate for the former Caldor’s store in Weymouth for twenty-five years.

She and her husband, Bill, loved to travel and enjoyed their many trips throughout the United States.

Honor was dedicated to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-five years of William L. Jutila. Devoted mother of Honor Marie Davis and her husband Jay of Quincy, William L. Jutila, Jr. and Mindy Bregoli of Vt., and Jennifer Grahn and her husband Christopher of Kingston. Loving grandmother of Madison, Meghan, Emma, Caitlin, and Samantha.

Dear sister of Kathleen Sampson and her late husband Edward of North Andover, the late John Crowley and his wife Nancy Crowley of Rockland, and the late Barbara Crowley. Honor was also the aunt of Patrick Crowley of R.I. and Susan Norton of Rockland.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, July 14, from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, July 15, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Honor’s memory may be made to the Massachusetts Charitable Mechanic Association, 353 Southern Artery, Quincy, MA 02169.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.