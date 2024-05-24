Hope E. Colon

Hope E. (Clark) Colon, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy died May 15, 2024.

Hope grew up in South Boston and moved to Quincy to raise her family. She was the loving mother of Milagro A. Forte and her partner Joe Dorsey of Quincy and the late Christopher C. Colon and Susan A. Price. Cherished grandmother Edward and Shawn Daly and Leah and Ryan Forte. Sister of the late Obeline T Foley, the late Faith A Clark and Charles Clark. Dear friend of Leila and June. Hope is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Hope loved the hot summer months and would enjoy her cigarettes and coffee out in the yard. She loved shopping and taking care of her appearance. She adored her grandchildren and they loved her in return. Hope was very outspoken and would tell you exactly what was on her mind.

She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet to the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, June 2 from 1-3PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Followed by a funeral service that will be celebrated on Sunday at 3 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.