House Fire Claims Life Of North Quincy Woman

By SCOTT JACKSON

A two-alarm house fire claimed the life of a North Quincy woman Tuesday morning.

The Quincy Fire Department was called to 98 Edwin St. just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Fire Chief Joseph Jackson. A mother and daughter were home at the time, Jackson said; the daughter was able to make it out of the house, but the mother was killed in the fire.

The Quincy Police Department identified the victim as Marie Gardner, age 64.

The fire was put out by approximately 6 a.m. Jackson credited the firefighters who responded to the scene for being able to limit the damage caused by the fire.

“The guys did an incredible job fighting the fire, but unfortunately there was a fatality,” he said. “Our hearts go out to the family members for their loss.”

The single-family home is probably not a total loss, he added.

Jackson said the fire likely started in the house’s kitchen and did not appear suspicious, but it remained under investigation by the fire department and the state Fire Marshal’s Office as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.