Housing Authority Seeks Info On Suspect Seen Breaking, Entering Apartments

The Quincy Housing Authority is seeking information leading to an arrest of a suspect caught on camera breaking and entering into three or more apartments in Quincy. The individual took credit cards and personal information from his victims and made purchases at Walgreens in Cambridge.

The individual waited in the parking area and followed in an elderly tenant staying far enough behind not to be noticed. The suspect then walked the hallways looking for unlocked doors before entering the tenants units. He spent a total of 9 minutes from the time of entering the building to exiting removing his jacket and backpack and storing them in a stairwell. The entire episode is observed through a new camera security system obtained by Quincy Housing Authority through a Commonwealth of MA Security Grant.

“I am hopeful someone will recognize the individual and contact the Quincy Police Department,” said Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director James Marathas. “From the videos the suspect is organized and knows exactly how to take advantage of people not familiar with their surroundings. I urge tenants to use caution when entering and exiting their buildings as well as be sure you are not letting strangers into common areas of buildings with multiple residents, lastly be sure to always lock your door when you are not home.

“We will be passing out photos and warnings to all of our residents,” Marathas added.