Howard ‘Howie’ R. McQuinn, 91

Howard ‘Howie’ R. McQuinn of Quincy passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 91. Born on February 25,1932, in Quincy, to the late Francis and Evelyn McQuinn. He was the most loving husband to Mary (Comeau) McQuinn for 71 years.

Howie was your quintessential American man. With the luck of rain on his side he married his high school sweetheart Mary in 1952. He served his country in the US Navy throughout the Korean War from 1951-1955. For 37 years he worked for New England Telephone Company as a switchman to provide for his family. He was a competitive tennis and leisurely golf and horseshoe player. As a photographer, he has amounted three thousand color slides in his lifetime. Being a self-taught woodworker, he built many things for his homes. Although he was a true Necka at heart Howie enjoyed spending many winters in Florida and summers on Cape Cod with Mary and lifelong friends.

With hearts in his eyes, you would often hear Howard saying to Mary “We did this”. “This” was their Family. Howard was the beloved husband to Mary A. (Comeau) McQuinn; loving father of Susan Joyce, Robert McQuinn, Nancy McQuinn-Little, and the late Judy McQuinn Downing and her late husband Edward Downing. Dear grandfather of Sara Little, Mike Little and his partner Debbie Joulicour, Amy Little, and her partner Zac Guenard, Jake McQuinn, and his wife Krista, Jenna Cooper and her husband John, Ben Downing and his fiance Rebbeca Lapide, and Alyson Kuehl and her husband Tyler. Great grandfather of Maggie and Cooper Kuehl, John Cooper III, and Raegan McQuinn. Brother of the late Francis G. McQuinn and Lillian Mullaney.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Tuesday, September 5th, from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Wednesday, there will be a service in the Funeral Home with Military Honors at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Howard’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org, or to the HN Community Council Scholarship Fund 1193 Sea St. Quincy, MA 02169.