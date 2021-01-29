Howard W. R. Maskell, 80

Howard W. R. Maskell, age 80, entered into eternal life on January 27, 2021.

Howard grew up in Quincy and has lived in Weymouth since 1963. Mr. Maskell was a laborer and former president for Local 133.

Beloved husband of Paulette A. (Bellenoit). Devoted father of Howard R. and his wife Lisa of Quincy, Joseph and wife Cheryl of Millinocket, Maine, William and wife Kathleen of Abington, Linda Walker and her husband Thomas of Weymouth and James and his wife Monique of Weymouth. Beloved brother of Charles of Braintree, Donald of Maine, Theresa, John, and Frederick Maskell and others. Loving grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of 6.

Visiting hours at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home 100 Washington St. Weymouth on Friday January 29 from 4 until 8 Pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Funeral services are private. Covid precautions are strictly enforced.