Hugh M. Doherty

Hugh M. “Hughie” Doherty of Quincy died May 15, 2021.

Hughie was married to his wife Anne for 51 years and they loved spending time on their boat. Hughie got his start fishing off of Gunrock with his uncles when he was young, went deep sea fishing with the Yankee Fleet, observing his friends set lobster traps, and just loved being on the water. He enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and the homemade piccalilli Anne would make.

Hughie was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Nickerson Post in Squantum and worked for the commonwealth of Massachusetts DES for over 30 years and also worked on the New Haven Railroad as a brakeman for freight trains for over 10 years.

Hughie was a handy man and built a bird condo at his home for all of the neighborhood birds. He had a great sense of humor and was a friendly and easy going guy that liked to keep the peace. Kids were always drawn to him and he was known as the favorite uncle to many. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of Anne Doherty of Quincy. Cherished brother of Elizabeth Pino of East Falmouth and the late Sarah Sloan, Thomas Doherty, Mary Regan, John Doherty, Kathleen Walker, and Theresa Messier. Loving “Uncle Hughie/Chewie” to many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and 1 great grand nephew.

Special thanks to his nieces Kathleen Bernard and Lois Creeden who spent time with him during treatments when Anne was not able to. His family would also like to thank the staff at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, especially Dr. Anuji Patel, for all of their care, compassion, and expertise.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the burial Wednesday, May 26 at 11:15 AM at MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Hughie may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or a charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.