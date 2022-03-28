Hugh P. McGilloway, 82

Hugh P. “Buddy” McGilloway, age 82, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 25, 2022 at Alliance HealthCare Center at Braintree, in the comfort of his loving family.

Hugh was born in Brookline, to the late Hugh and Rose (Cavanaugh) McGilloway. Raised and educated in East Boston, he was a graduate of East Boston High School, Class of 1958. He lived in Braintree for the past four years, previously in Quincy for many years, and earlier in Braintree for eight years.

He was employed for many years as a court officer in Brockton and retired in 2003. He had also worked for Eastern Airlines for twenty years.

In 1961-1962, Hugh served in Europe with the U.S. Army during the early stages of the Vietnam era.

Buddy’s passion was spending time on the ocean and sailing with his friends.

Hugh was devoted to his family and was especially proud of his daughter and his three cherished granddaughters, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband of the late Donna L. (Cedrone) McGilloway.

Devoted father of Meghan M. McEvoy of Weymouth.

Loving grandfather of Molly, Madison, and Leah.

Dear brother of Rosemarie Lanahan of Weymouth, Grace Linehan and her husband William of Woburn. Buddy is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 30, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 a.m. Interment, with military honors, to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Buddy’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

