Hughes Nominated For Boston Clerk Magistrate Post

By SCOTT JACKSON

Former Quincy City Councillor Kirsten Hughes has been nominated to serve as the next clerk magistrate of the South Boston Division of the Boston Municipal Court.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced Hughes’ nomination on Wednesday along with two other judicial nominations. Her appointment is subject to confirmation from the Governor’s Council.

“Each of these candidates will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new roles if confirmed,” Baker said in a statement. “We are proud to submit their nominations for consideration.”

“These nominees have years of experience in public service that make them each well-qualified candidates for these positions,” added Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “We look forward to the Governor’s Council’s advice and consent on these excellent candidates.”

Hughes is currently the clerk magistrate of the Stoughton District Court, a position she has held since late 2019. She represented Ward 5 on the Quincy City Council from 2012 until 2020, serving as council president in 2016 and 2017.

Hughes began her legal career in 2004 as a litigation paralegal for White & Case LLP and, after earning her juris doctor, worked as a legal analyst for Robert Half Legal. Hughes was a sole practitioner from 2008 to 2019, during which time she also represented indigent clients on behalf of the Committee for Public Counsel Services. In 2019, she served as general counsel at the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office and was also named a special sheriff.

Hughes is a 2003 graduate of New York University and earned her JD from the New England School of Law in 2008.

In addition to her legal career, Hughes is also a former chairperson of the Massachusetts Republican Party.

Hughes is the second current or former Quincy city councillor nominated for a judicial position in recent weeks. Baker on Sept. 14 nominated incumbent Ward 4 Councillor Brian Palmucci to serve as an associate justice of the District Court.

Palmucci’s confirmation hearing had been slated for Wednesday but it has been rescheduled to Oct. 12.