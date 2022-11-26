Hundreds Attend Turning On Holiday Lights Ceremony At Hancock-Adams Common November 26, 2022 Hundreds of people including many families gathered on Hancock-Adams Common Friday night for the annual turning on the lights ceremony. The common was illuminated with white and colorful lights on decorations and trees including two large Christmas trees near City Hall. Entertainment included carolers, a sing-along, costumed characters, fire dancer and an Ice Princess who posed with young children as parents took photos. Quincy Sun Photos/Robert Bosworth Share this!