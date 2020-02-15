Hundreds Celebrate Presidents’ Day At Family Winterfest February 15, 2020 Sasha the Snow Princess Stilt Walker strikes a seasonal pose at Quincy’s annual Presidents’ Day Family Winterfest Saturday in Quincy Center. Events and activities for folks of all ages were held outside at the Hancock-Adams Common as well as inside the James R. McIntyre Government Center (Old City Hall). Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Karin Sanborn, a teacher naturalist with the Blue Hills Trailside Museum, handles a 5-year-old Broad-Winged Hawk for an audience in the lower level of the James R. McIntyre Government Center during Saturday’s Winterfest. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Among the children’s activities at this year’s Winterfest was a popular race car track where children competed against each other operating toy race cars. The Presidents’ Day celebration Saturday drew several hundred people of all ages including many families. Quincy Sun Photo/Robert Bosworth Share this!