Husband William Macdonald, Wife Ann Macdonald Pass Away July 8

Ann Macdonald

Ann Cecile (Purcell) Macdonald passed away peacefully on July 8, hours after her beloved husband William (Bill) Macdonald. On Ann’s final day, she held Bill’s hand, entertained her family with songs and stories and said happily “I’m all partied out but it’s the best party I ever had!”

She is survived by her six daughters and five sons-in-law: Maryann Macdonald of Randolph, Jane and Joe Poirier of Gloucester, Ellen Macdonald and Rich Gagnon of Pelham N.Y., Nancy and Steve McDonald of Scituate, Kate and Doug Chapman of Quincy, Betsy and Bill Chapman of Wenham; 10 grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed her “Nannie”: Grace and Liam Macdonald-Gagnon, Katy, Will, Robbie and Charlie McDonald, Emily and Lily Chapman, Jack and Eddie Chapman; her step-granddaughter Lani (Justin) Heath and their children Maya and Lelia. She was a loving aunt to her nieces, nephews and families.

Born in Boston on Aug. 21, 1930, she was predeceased by her parents Timothy and Catherine Purcell and her adored older sister Kay Greeley. She is survived by Kay’s husband Roger Greeley.

She attended Mount St. Joseph Academy, Regis College and the B.C. School of Social Work.

Ann first worked as a social worker at Catholic Charities. After marrying Bill in 1954, she stayed home to raise her growing family. When first daughter Maryann was born with autism, she became determined, against many odds, to ensure that Maryann experience life integrated in society and family activities.

Later, Ann educated children with autism, working in the Braintree and Milton school systems. She served as board member and fundraiser for numerous organizations that advocate for individuals with disabilities. After retiring, she and Bill traveled within the U.S. and abroad.

Ann was the matriarch of a large circle of family, extended family, friends and colleagues. A social butterfly, filled with knowledge and wisdom, everyone looked to Ann for both life advice and the latest celebrity gossip. Her home was open to everyone’s friends. Some people moved in and stayed for months.

She moved through life at a fast pace to experience it to the fullest. Ann loved to talk with everyone and, more than once, enthusiastically told long stories to her daughters about people they had never met. At the end of the day, she enjoyed spending a perfect evening with her beloved Bill, eating ice cream and watching a Red Sox game.

If you wish to honor Ann, please make a gift in her memory to WORK, Inc. at workinc.org, wear a mask to protect vulnerable people from COVID-19 and thoroughly enjoy an ice cream cone without regret.

There will be a private funeral service and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

William Macdonald

William (Bill) Macdonald passed away peacefully on July 8, hours before his beloved wife Ann. They couldn’t bear to spend a single night apart after 66 years of marriage.

Bill is survived by his 6 adoring daughters and 5 sons-in-law: Maryann Macdonald of Randolph, Jane and Joe Poirier of Gloucester, Ellen Macdonald and Rich Gagnon of Pelham NY, Nancy and Steve McDonald of Scituate, Kate and Doug Chapman of Quincy, Betsy and Bill Chapman of Wenham; 10 grandchildren who affectionately nicknamed him “Bull”: Grace and Liam Macdonald-Gagnon, Katy, Will, Robbie and Charlie McDonald, Emily and Lily Chapman, Jack and Eddie Chapman; his step-granddaughter Lani (Justin) Heath and their children Maya and Lelia. He was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and their families.

Born on Dec. 28, 1924 in Milton, he was the youngest son of Jerome and Grace and the brother of Jerome Jr and Thomas (Tar) Macdonald. He attended Thayer Academy, College of the Holy Cross and Boston University Law School. He served in the Navy in World War II as a Communications Officer in the Pacific Ocean, then with the Naval Reserve.

His career as an attorney spanned 41 years, first practicing law for 6 years in Quincy, then joining New England Electric System, now National Grid, where he served as General Property Counsel.

Bill was active in local government and church associations. Inspired by his “perfect daughter” Maryann born with autism, he became a pioneer in helping found community-based services, residences and education for individuals with disabilities and served as pro bono attorney and board member for many organizations. He was an accomplished sailor on school teams and sailed competitively in Indian Class boats with his brothers.

Bill will be remembered as a dedicated and attentive husband, father and grandfather. Many people from all backgrounds consider him the best man they ever met, a surrogate father, brother or close friend. He was a gentle giant and a truly humble man. At a recent family get-together, he told his family “I’ve had a perfect life.”

If you wish to honor Bill, please make a gift in his memory to WORK, Inc. at workinc.org, wear a mask to protect vulnerable people from COVID- 19 and vote Democrat.

There will be a private funeral service and burial. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.