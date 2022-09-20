Hyde Park Man Arrested In NQ Road Rage Stabbing Incident

Quincy Police announced Tuesday morning that Zakar Bell-Warren, 20, of Hyde Park was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant relative to a stabbing that occurred on Sept. 15.

According to police, during a thorough investigation, detectives learned that Bell-Warren and the victim were involved in a road rage incident that started in the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Sea Street. The incident continued down Quincy Shore Drive and ended in the area of Glover Ave and Pierce Street, where the victim was stabbed.

Two independent witnesses observed that the suspect was also in possession of a firearm. Based on this information, and other information obtained during this investigation, a detective assigned to the Bureau of Criminal Investigations applied for and was granted a search warrant charging Bell-Warren with armed assault to murder (knife) and assault with a dangerous weapon (firearm).

At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning (Sept. 20), the Weymouth Police Department located and arrested Zakar Bell-Warren on the outstanding arrest warrant. Search warrants of Bell-Warren’s vehicle and home are also being executed and additional charges may be filed at a later time.

The defendant is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday.

“This should be a strong reminder that if you find yourself in a road rage incident, contact 9-1-1 right away. Follow instructions of the 9-1-1 operator, and never exit your vehicle to engage the other individual,” Quincy police said.