Ian Cain Files To Run For US Senate

By SCOTT JACKSON

Quincy City Council President Ian Cain on Monday filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for US Senate this fall.

Cain, age 41, filed paperwork to run as a Republican in the Senate race. He said he plans to make a formal announcement regarding his candidacy later this month.

Cain joins several Republican candidates who have filed paperwork or announced their candidacy for this year’s Senate race. They include Robert Antonellis, owner of a nutrition software company; John Deaton, an attorney; Shiva Ayyadurai, an entrepreneur and perennial candidate; John Berman, an engineer and perennial candidate; and Rebekah Etique, a paralegal.

Cain, who is the co-founder of the non-profit Qubic Labs, has represented Ward 3 on the Quincy City Council since 2016. He was elected to his fifth two-year term in November 2023 and in January was chosen by his peers to be president of the Quincy City Council the current term. Cain said he would not have to relinquish his council seat while running for Senate.

The winner of the Republican primary, which will take place on Sept. 3, will face the Democratic incumbent Elizabeth Warren in the Nov. 5 election. Warren, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary, was first elected to the Senate in 2012 and won a second six-year term in 2018.