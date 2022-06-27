Ian W. Sinclair, 47

Ian William Sinclair, of Quincy, died June 24, 2022.

Ian passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the age of 47. He graduated Suma Cum Laude in Business Management from Quincy College, and worked in an array of fields, including the restaurant industry and healthcare. He loved history, and was an avid Red Sox and Nascar fan. Ian was a descendant of the McClain and Clough clans of Scotland, and of the Freeman clan of Ireland. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was the older son of the late Deborah Steele and oldest grandchild of the late Gregory Desmond, both of Quincy, MA. Loving brother of Gregory Sinclair of NC and Carolyn Bassett of NC. Cherished grandson of Beverly Desmond of Peabody. Also survived by 3 uncles, 2 aunts, and 7 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog Icy, who was a faithful companion to both Ian and his mother.

Final arrangements will be held in the coming weeks and published once scheduled. Friends are welcome to attend. See Keohane.com for online condolences.