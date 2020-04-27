Idella P. Alban

Idella P. (Jones) Alban, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully April 17, 2020 at the Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center after a long illness and from consequences of Covid-19.

Idella is survived by her son Kenneth G. Alban of Norwell, his wife Cheri and their children Joseph, William and Brian; and her son James F. Alban of Dedham, his wife Christine and their children Jennifer, Nicole and Eric. Beloved wife of 40 years to the late Peter P. Alban; and sister to the late Edward Jones, Edith Budrick, Phyllis Marsh and Evelyn Witkus. Sister in law to the late Anne and Robert Di Tocco. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Idella was born in Randolph on Sept. 2, 1922. She graduated from North Quincy High School, Class of 1940. She worked at the Tubular Rivet and Stud Company in Quincy before raising her family in Quincy.

She was a devoted and loving mother and wife who was selfless and loyal to her family and friends. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. She also enjoyed holiday gatherings, card games and bingo. Idella was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed greatly by all that knew and loved her.

Due to the current health crisis, services will remain private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Brain Foundation, americanbrainfoundation.org.

