Inappropriate Pornographic Content Posted During High School Parent Focus Group

The following message from Quincy Public Schools Supt. Kevin Mulvey was posted on the QPS website. The Quincy Sun is posting the message to share with Sun readers.

Good evening,

As you may or may not know, during tonight’s Grades 9-10 high school parent focus group there was inappropriate pornographic content posted. This content was taken down immediately, but was still visible to participants of the focus group.

In addition, inappropriate, sexual and racist commentary was also posted in the chat feature. Approximately 10 participants were ejected from the meeting and the chat was disabled. Our IT department is investigating these posts and ways to prevent further instances of these inappropriate actions. To date we have had approximately 50 focus groups with thousands of staff, student, and parent participants and this is the first time that such inappropriate conduct has occurred.

It is unfortunate that the actions of a few could jeopardize our ability to effectively interact with the school community on a live platform. Nevertheless, we will work to adjust our practices to ensure that something like this does not happen again.

Again, I apologize for the issues that occurred this evening during the information meeting. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at 617-984-8701 or via email at kevinmulvey@quincypublicschools.com.

Sincerely,

Kevin W. Mulvey, J.D.

Superintendent of Schools