Individuals Stabbed In Home Invasion

By SCOTT JACKSON

Multiple people were stabbed during a home invasion Sunday night in Quincy, police said. The suspect in the home invasion has been identified and there is no active or continued threat to the area.

Police received several calls about a home invasion in the 400 block of Granite Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Police Chief Paul Keenan said in a statement. Police received reports that gunshots had been fired and multiple people stabbed.

Four people were located inside the residence when police arrived on scene, three of whom were injured. The Quincy Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance both responded to the scene as well, provided aid to the injured and transported them to local hospitals.

“The latest updates provided are that all involved did not suffer life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital,” Keenan said.

The suspect fled the area but has been identified and will face charges in Quincy District Court, the chief said. The initial investigation by detectives indicates multiple persons were stabbed, but no one was hot.

The initial investigation also indicates the address was specifically targeted, Keenan said, and “there is no active or continued threat to the area.”

The investigation by the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to email the department at qpdinfo@quincyma.gov.