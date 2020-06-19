Indoor Dining Can Begin Monday

By SCOTT JACKSON

Starting on Monday, Bay State restaurants will be allowed to offer table service indoors and offices can bring back more workers.

Close-contact personal services such as nail salons and tattoo parlors can also re-open, and customers can start using fitting rooms at retailers by appointment only.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday announced the second part of phase two of his plan to re-open Massachusetts businesses could begin because of the state’s continued progress to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The commonwealth has made significant progress to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to reduce the number of residents requiring hospital-level care,” Baker said, noting that the positive test rate has fallen 92 percent since April and fewer than 1,000 residents were hospitalized.

The governor also urged Massachusetts residents to continue taking steps to stop the spread of the virus, including social distancing, frequent handwashing, and wearing face coverings when necessary.

“COVID will continue to be with us until there is a medical breakthrough, but the tremendous progress we have made proves that these things do work, and we can contain the virus,” he said. “This is how, over time, we contain the virus and continue to open at the same time.”

While Massachusetts has made progress in containing the coronavirus, outbreaks have occurred in other states in recent weeks.

“We should keep in mind that COVID doesn’t take the summer. We cannot and should not become complacent. Recently, other states have seen increases in cases and in hospitalizations,” Baker said.

“The progress we are making here in Massachusetts demonstrates that if we are vigilant and disciplined, we can do both – we are re-opening and containing COVID, but it only works when everybody does their job.”

Restaurants had been limited to carryout and delivery when the outbreak began in March and were given permission to offer outdoor dining when phase two began on June 8.

New rules for restaurants require tables to be spaced six feet apart and limit parties to six people or fewer. Customers must also wear face coverings when entering and exiting a restaurant and when moving around inside them but can remove them once they are seated.

Non-essential offices were required to close in March and were allowed to re-open at 25 percent capacity when phase one began in May. Starting Monday, offices can operate at 50 percent capacity, but state officials urged businesses to allow employees to continue working from home.

“To the extent that companies can continue to support their workers as they work remotely, we highly encourage them to do so,” Baker said.

“It’s not easy for many to work from home, especially with kids and other distractions, but it is incredibly helpful in reducing the spread of COVID and it also leaves transportation venues open to those who have to go to a physical place of employment.”

The state’s executive branch employees who have been working from home will continue doing so, the governor added.

Some personal services, including barber shops, pet grooming and car washes, had been allowed to re-open in phase one while others like tutoring and window washing were included in the start of the second phase. Those allowed to re-open on Monday include nail and skin care, hair removal and replacement, message therapy, makeup salons, tanning salons, tattoo and piercing services, and personal training.

Retailers were allowed to offer curbside pick-up when phase one began and customers were allowed back in stores, at reduced capacity, when phase two began. Fitting rooms can now be used, by appointment only, starting Monday.

Baker on Friday also said the earliest date phase three of the re-opening plan could begin is July 6.

“We want at least two weeks of data on indoor dining,” he said.

Phase three tentatively would include museums; indoor historic spaces; aquariums; casino gaming floors; outdoor and indoor theaters and performance spaces of moderate capacity; sightseeing tours like harbor cruises and bus tours; gyms and fitness centers; and indoor recreational facilities.

Larger venues – like stadiums and arenas – will not be allowed to open until phase four. Amusement parks are also included in the fourth phase along with bars, beer gardens, wineries and distilleries that do not offer food service. Road races, parades and street festivals could not be held until phase four either.