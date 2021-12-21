Indoor Masking Now Recommended For All Mass. Residents; Baker Activates National Guard

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday announced additional measures — including an updated mask advisory and activation of the National Guard — to address a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and to ensure acute care hospitals have sufficient capacity to care for both COVID and non-COVID patients.

The state’s healthcare system is facing a critical staffing shortage which has contributed to the loss of approximately 500 medical/surgical and ICU hospital beds since the beginning of the year, state officials said. Hospitals are also seeing a high level of patients, many due to non-COVID related reasons.

Residents are reminded that getting a vaccine and booster remain the best way to protect against serious illness or hospitalization from COVID. The Department of Public Health on Monday released updated COVID breakthrough data this week showing that 97 percent of COVID breakthrough cases in Massachusetts have not resulted in hospitalization or death. Unvaccinated individuals are five times more likely to contract COVID than fully vaccinated individuals and 31 times more likely to contract COVID than individuals who have a booster.

Massachusetts is a national leader in COVID-19 vaccinations, with over 94 percent of eligible residents having received at least one dose. Over 89 percent of the entire Massachusetts population has at least one dose, and 74 percent of the entire population is fully vaccinated. Massachusetts also leads the nation in vaccinating communities of color, with 68 percent of all black residents and 67 percent of all Hispanic residents receiving at least one dose, compared to 42.0 percent of black residents and 51.7 percent of Hispanic residents nationally.

National Guard Activation

Baker on Tuesday will activate up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals and transport systems. Up to 300 of these Guard members will begin training this week and will support 55 acute care hospitals, as well as 12 ambulance service providers across the state.

The DPH surveyed all hospitals and ambulance service providers, and in concert with the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association, has identified five key roles that non-clinical Guard personnel can serve in support hospital operations for up to 90 days:

Non-emergency transport between facilities: driving ambulances used to transfer patients between two healthcare locations such as when patients are discharged from a hospital and transferred to a long term care facility.

Patient observers: providing continuous or frequent observation of a patient who is at risk for harm to themselves.

Security support: helping to maintain a safe workplace.

In-hospital transport: bringing patients via wheelchair or, if needed, stretcher, from their patient room to tests such as x-ray or CT scan, or from the emergency department to their inpatient floor.

Food service/tray delivery support: delivering patient meals to their rooms

Guard personnel will be deployed to the field beginning December 27th, 2021.

Elective Surgery Guidance

The DPH released updated guidance to hospitals concerning nonessential, elective invasive procedures. To preserve health care personnel resources, effective 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 27, all hospitals are directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures likely to result in inpatient admission in order to maintain and increase inpatient capacity.

Patients are reminded to still seek necessary care at their hospital or from their health care provider.

To read the guidance, click here

Mask Advisory

The DPH released an updated mask advisory on Tuesday, recommending that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or face covering in indoor, public spaces.

The department particularly urges this recommendation for individuals who have a weakened immune system, or are at increased risk for severe disease because of age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in their household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated.

All people in Massachusetts (regardless of vaccination status) are required to continue wearing face coverings in certain settings, including transportation and health care facilities. Please see here for a complete list of venues where face coverings have remained mandatory since May 29, 2021.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s current mask requirement and Policy on Vaccination Rate Threshold issued on Sept. 27 is not impacted by this advisory.

To read the full advisory, visit: here