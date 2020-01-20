Injured NQ Hockey Player ‘Doing Well, Exceeding Expectations’

A fund to help with the medical expenses of a North Quincy High School hockey player who suffered a severe neck injury in a game Jan. 8 has been established by the young man’s aunt.

Connor Kulig, a 17-year-old forward and senior hockey captain, was checked by a Scituate opponent as he crossed the red line tumbling head and neck first into the boards in front of the North Quincy bench. The impact fractured and dislocated Connor’s cervical vertebrae. The force also moved his spine, dissecting his vertebral artery.

After being rushed to Children’s Hospital in Boston, Connor underwent nearly five hours of surgery to repair his spine. He was soon making miraculous progress as movement of his extremities returned little by little. One week later, he stood up by himself and also took a few steps.

Connor’s mom said in a statement Monday that her son is “doing well, though he has a bit of a long road ahead. He is definitely exceeding expectations at this time and thankfully has regained mobility and is working on balance and fine motor skills and a lot of the little day-to-day things we take for granted, such as dressing.

“He is not independent as yet,” she continued. “He will be having a second neck surgery in the near future. They are closely monitoring his vertebral artery that was dissected during the trauma and based on the stability of it, an additional surgery will follow to better stabilize his neck.

“We have everything to be grateful for and I attribute it to the surgical/medical care and God answering our prayers, without a doubt.”

News of Connor’s injury quickly spread across the close-knit North Quincy High School community and beyond thanks in part to social media. Expressions of support have come from professional hockey players including Boston Bruin Charlie Coyle, a Weymouth native, who reached out via Twitter.

Connor’s aunt and Dawn’s sister, Anne, set up an online fund to help with the young man’s medical expenses. The fund has reached more than $48,000 of its $50,000 goal as of Monday. To donate, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/1063201530706217/