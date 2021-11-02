Involuntary Manslaughter Conviction In McCallum Death

A jury on Tuesday found Matthew Potter guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Christopher McCallum.

A Norfolk Superior Court jury deliberated the case for more than a day following a week-long trial in the Dedham courthouse. The jury convicted Potter on the involuntary manslaughter charge but found him not guilty on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14, and one count of simple assault.

Potter has been sentenced to serve 3 to 4 years in state prison.

Potter had been accused of fatally punching McCallum, age 44, of Bridgewater. McCallum was rushed to Boston Medical Center around 1 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2019, when he was found bleeding and unconscious outside the Nickerson American Legion Post on Moon Island Road in Squantum after police responded to a report of a large disorder. McCallum died on Jan. 28, 2019, after being taken off life support.

Prosecutors had said McCallum was at the Nickerson Post that night with his brother, William, to see a concert. Matthew Potter was also in attendance at the concern that night with his brother Steven, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Christopher McCallum tried to break up a fight in the parking lot between Matthew Potter and William McCallum. Matthew Potter’s lawyer, Kevin Reddington, said the McCallum brothers were the aggressors.

The McCallum brothers ended up in a fray with Matthew Potter, who prosecutors said punched Christopher McCallum, who felt and hit his head.

An autopsy conducted by the state medical examiner’s office determined McCallum’s death was a homicide caused by blunt force trauma.

The Potter brothers were indicted in November 2019 following a months-long investigation. Steven Potter was charged at that time on two counts of assault and one count of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. His charges are not related to McCallum’s death, prosecutors have said, but to two other victims from the same incident. Steven Potter’s trial will be held sometime next year.

Christopher McCallum grew up on Deerfield Street in Squantum and was a 1992 graduate of North Quincy High School. He was captain of North’s football and hockey teams his senior year and was inducted into the Quincy-North Quincy High Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

McCallum is survived by his wife Kathy and their sons Ryan, Michael and Christopher.

Matthew and Steven Potter are the sons of retired Quincy Police Det. Sgt. Richard Potter, who served with the department for 30 years. Their sister currently serves with the department.

Quincy police recused themselves from the investigation during its early stages, leaving the investigation to prosecutors and State Police.

Following the Potters’ arraignment, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey named an independent prosecutor, Daniel Bennett, to oversee the case. In a statement announcing the assignment, Morrissey said his office has no direct conflict of interest, but public confidence would be reinforced by the appointment of an independent prosecutor.

Bennett served as the secretary of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security during Gov. Charlie Baker’s first term in office. Before working under Baker, Bennet had been the first assistant district attorney in Worcester County and prior to that had been a prosecutor in Middlesex and Suffolk Counties.