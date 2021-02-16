Iolanda Sala, 84

Iolanda (Volpe) Sala of Quincy passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at age 84.

Born in Cocullo, Italy, the daughter of Alfonso and Marzia Volpe, she married in 1962 and emigrated to the US in 1971, settling in Quincy along with most of her immediate family.

The beloved wife of the late Erminio Sala, Iolanda was the loving mother of Claudio Sala and his wife Maria Tarulli-Sala of Quincy and Fabio Sala and his wife Kathryn of Winchester; devoted grandmother of Peter, Elizabeth, Eva, Victoria, Olivia, Abigail, and Dylan; great-grandmother of Delilah, Gemma, Gianna, and Giovanni; dear sister of Elsa Marinilli of Braintree and her late husband Domenic, Giovanna Iacovangelo and her husband Antonio of Braintree and Peter Volpe his wife Eileen of Quincy; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours with Covid restrictions on Wednesday, February 17 from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center. On Thursday there will be a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM at St. John the Baptist Church 44 School St. Quincy. Burial is at Pine Hill Cemetery, W. Quincy.