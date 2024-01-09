Irene C. Awed, 94

Irene C. (Aristide) Awed, age 94, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Boston Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Her death came just twelve days after the loss of her beloved husband, Carl.

Irene was born in Quincy, to the late Marziotto and Clotilda C. (Giarrusso) Aristide. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1946. She worked at an insurance agency early on, and became a nursing home administrator later in life, and worked at the Kristen Beth Nursing Home in New Bedford for many years.

Irene was raised in a large Italian extended family where socializing was always centered around the dinner table. She was a gourmet cook, well-known for her soups and cookies, often delivering homemade specialties to anyone that was sick. She made weekly four-course meals for her family that were available for pick-up or dine-in. Irene was a very fashionable lady with a timeless sense of style. She wore high heels and drove a Porsche well into her 80s. She was an accomplished painter, and a long-time member of Quincy Art Association and the Museum of Fine Arts. A very well-read woman and an independent thinker, she could easily discuss events of the day, often with a sharp tongue and disdain for politics. She had an opinion on everything, which she would voice to anyone that would listen. Her wit, sarcasm and comedic sense of timing could have lent to a career in stand-up.

Most of all, Irene was devoted to taking care of her family, her late husband, Carl, her children, grandchildren, and her great grandchildren, supporting all their many interests, activities, and accomplishments. Beloved wife for seventy-three years of the late Carl A. Awed, with whom she shared an adventurous spirit. Together, they traveled the world sharing numerous cultural experiences, including making unforgettable memories at their home in Jamaica.

Devoted mother of Mark A. Awed and his wife Kathleen of Worcester, Carl A. Awed, Jr. of Quincy and his companion Tresan, Scott M. Awed and his wife Linda of Quincy, Alison L. Djerf of Quincy, Adam Awed, Kristen Awed-Ladas and her husband Mark of Quincy, and the late Carlene P. Awed.

Loving grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of fourteen.

Dear sister of Marie C. Guidice of Quincy and predeceased by A. Ernest Aristide, Rose G. Gavin, and Joseph M. Aristide. Irene is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, January 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish in Saint Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, on Friday, January 12, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Irene’s memory may be made to Quincy Art Association, 26 High School Avenue, Quincy, MA 02169 or www.quincyartma.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.