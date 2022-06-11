Irene D. Goldstein, 99

Irene D. (Dolgin) Goldstein of Quincy, MA, passed away at the age of 99 on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel B. Goldstein, loving mother of Barry and Debra Hart, grandmother of Amy and Ryan Hart, great-aunt to David Wolk and Leah Freda, many nieces, nephews and cousins including close cousins Barry Rabinovitz and Angela Ponte. Irene was the daughter of the late Frances and Harry Dolgin, and sister to her four brothers, the late Arnold, David, Byron, and Irving Dolgin.

Irene was born in Everett, MA, in 1923. She grew up with her family in St. Johnsbury, VT, and proudly graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy. She was married to Michael Hart for 16 years and had their children, Barry and Debra. The family moved to Montreal where she was employed as a bookkeeper, and was a loving mother.

Later, she returned to the USA where she met and married her soul partner, Samuel B. Goldstein for 35 years until his passing. Well into her midlife years, Irene worked as a travel agent and collaborated with friends to organize and travel on many trips and excursions to Israel, bringing along interested travelers with them to experience the history and culture of the country. She lived in Quincy for well over 40 years. Later, Irene was a volunteer at the Quincy City Hospital for several years.

Irene loved children, dogs and chocolate. Her zest for life and the sparkle in her blue eyes will be dearly missed by all who love her.

Graveside Services at Crawford Street Memorial Park, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to: NEADS, World Class Service Dogs, P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA 01541, 978-422-9064, www.neads.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com