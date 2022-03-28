Irene E. Hughes, 90

Irene E. “Auntie” Hughes, of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the age of 90.

Irene was a lifelong resident of Quincy, MA and member of St. Mary’s Church, West Quincy. Irene served in the insurance industry for many years and enjoyed a successful and distinguished career as Claims Manager for Factory Mutual Engineering Corporation (FMEC) for over 40 years. Upon her retirement from FMEC in 1993, she joined the Geo. M. Ruddy & Co. as Marketing Account Executive for the New England area and national accounts. Her marketing efforts were based soundly on her experience as a highly visible and active member of many committees and groups implementing strategies and new ideas for the industry.

She served two terms on the Advisory Council for the National Association of Independent Insurance Adjusters and was an active member of the Adjuster’s Roundtable of Boston, the Pennsylvania Adjusters Association, the Rhode Island Adjuster’s Association, The Honorable Order of the Blue Goose-International, Bay State Pond and Hartford Pond and the New England Loss Executives. Irene was also Chairperson of the Supervisory Committee of the Chadwick Federal Credit Union.

She graduated from Quincy High School in 1950 and attended Hickox’s Secretarial School in Boston, plus the Insurance Institute of America.

Irene traveled the world with many of her dearest friends for business and for pleasure. Trips to Puerto Rico, Ireland, Chicago, and San Francisco were just a few of her favorite destinations. When her dear mother passed away in 1996, she became the caregiver of her “special” sister, Patricia Hughes. Irene and Patsy had many adventures together as well which created a loving sisterly bond between the two of them until Patsy passed away in August of 2019.

Known to many as “Auntie”, Irene truly was our “Unclaimed Treasure”. Daughter of the late Susan H. Hughes (Carney) and the late Henry H. Hughes, Sr., Irene was predeceased by her five siblings, William F. Hughes, Henry H. Hughes, Jr. (Pal), Patricia A. Hughes (Patsy), Mary S. George and Ann K. MacKinnon. Irene is survived by her dearest friend of 74 years Gloria Landers of Holbrook, MA and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who loved to attend her many parties at the old homestead.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 31, 2022, 9-11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Irene’s name to Divine Mercy Parish-St. Mary’s Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy, MA 02171.

