Irene G. Landrey, 86

Irene G. (Basiliere) Landrey, age 86, of Braintree, formerly of Natick, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Alliance Health at Braintree.

Born in Haverhill, to the late Joseph and Pauline (Metthe) Basiliere, she was raised and educated there. She had lived in Braintree for the past ten years, previously in Natick, Quincy, and Weymouth.

Irene was employed as a waitress in the restaurant industry for many years.

She was a parishioner of Saint Patrick’s Church in Natick. Irene was a woman of faith who was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Lawrence Landrey. Devoted mother of James A. Landrey and his wife Diane of Braintree. Loving grandmother of Sara E. Landrey.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

For those who wish, donations in Irene’s memory may be made to Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

