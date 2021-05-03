Irene M. Goguen, 90

Irene M. (Dubois) Goguen, age 90, of Walpole, formerly of Pembroke, Braintree, and Quincy, passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 1, 2021, at home, in the comfort of her loving family.

Irene was born in Amesbury, to the late Edward J. and Bertha A. (Page) Dubois. She was raised and educated in Weymouth and Quincy and was a graduate of the former Sacred Heart High School in Weymouth, Class of 1948. She had lived in Walpole for the past two years, previously in Pembroke, Braintree, and in Quincy Point for most of her life.

As a young woman and prior to her marriage, Irene worked as a secretary in the insurance industry. Most of all, she was an excellent homemaker and loving mother, totally devoted to her children and grandchildren.

Irene enjoyed music and was an avid reader. She also loved the ocean and walking along the beach collecting sea glass.

Beloved wife of the late Clarence Paul Goguen. Devoted mother of Eileen Goguen of Walpole, Paul Goguen and his wife Claire of Rockland, John Goguen of Quincy, Dennis Goguen and his wife Lisa of North Andover, Robert Goguen and his wife Paula of Acton, and Susan Duncan and her husband Colin of Littleton.

Loving grandmother “Memere” of Michael, Alex, Anna, Robert, Kati, James, John and Ella. Cherished great grandmother “Grandmere” of Stella.

One of eight siblings, Irene is survived by her sisters, Pauline Delorey of Quincy and Marie Graziano and her husband Frank of Sandwich. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, May 5, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, May 6, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

