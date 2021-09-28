Irene M. Stokes, 90, of Quincy, died on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

She was born in Boston to the late Margaret (Mroszczyk) and Dominick Bereszniewicz and grew up in the greater Boston area. Irene graduated from Waltham High School and went on to have a long and distinguished career as an office administrator at MIB.

Irene was a Quincy resident for over 50 years. A devout Catholic, she regularly attended Mass at both Sacred Heart and St. Ann’s Church and was often early to pray before Mass started. She had an affinity for Pope John Paul II and kept many pictures around the house.

Born a natural caretaker, she lent her strength to those in need. Her husband, Tom, struggled with a long term illness and for 8 years she gave him around the clock care. She devoted her life to her husband, children and grandchildren.

Beloved wife of 44 years to the late Thomas Vann Stokes. Devoted mother to Mark J. Stokes and his wife Nancy A. of Hull, Gary K. Stokes and his wife Nancy M. of Hanson, and the late Thomas Stokes. Cherished grandmother of Thomas J. Stokes, Nicole M. Levy, Alexander M. Stokes and Danielle L. Stokes. Loving sister to the late Phyllis Debrase and her late husband Leo and the late William “Wally” Bereszniewicz and his surviving wife, Dorothy. Irene also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, October 3, from 12-3 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 4, in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please see keohane.com for directions and online condolences.