Irene McMullen, 92

Irene “Rene” (Durand) McMullen, 92, of Quincy left our lives suddenly at her home on October 14, 2020.

Born in Acushnet; daughter of the late Leo and Armelia (Hebert) Durand; she was the sister of Teresa Suprenant, the late Alice Mailloux, Raymond Durand and Leo Durand. Survived by her children, Joyce McMullen of Quincy, Cheryl Johannessen of New Bedford, and William D. McMullen and his wife Haydee of Florida; her grandchildren; Jacob, Sofia, and Margaret McMullen all of Florida, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Rene had a long varied, and vibrant life. Right up to the end she left smiles and friends wherever she went. For many years she worked at Long’s Jewelers and for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the Transportation Department. Irene also volunteered at the Interfaith Bureau Drawer in Quincy. She was also a Mary Kay rep, and went monthly to give manicures to the residences at an assisted living facility. Many at the Quincy Senior Centers would know her knitting, playing pool, and attending the trips and parties. Irene loved dressing up for Halloween, being in her garden, knitting, reading books and the newspaper, and helping her friends and family.

Arrangements are by the Fairhaven Funeral Home, 117 Main St., Fairhaven. A Memorial Service for Irene McMullen will be held at 12:30pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rivers End Park, River Rd, New Bedford, MA.

