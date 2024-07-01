Irene Zibell, 95

Irene Zibell, age 95, gained her wings and is reunited in eternal rest with her beloved husband, Stuart Zibell. Together they celebrated 52 years and welcomed two daughters Marilyn and Barbara.

Irene was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to the late Frank and Minnie (Lockery) Keith. She grew up in Hough’s Neck alongside her late sister Gladys Barnes and sister, Shirley Pearson. She was a proud 1946 graduate of Quincy High School and soon after began her career spanning several decades working for John Hancock, the Massachusetts Statehouse in Boston, Sears, and the Stoneham Public Schools, just to name a few.

Outside of work, she instilled her true passion, crafting, into both her daughters. Irene always had an ongoing craft project including but not limited to needlework, crocheting, embroidery, hair pin lace, and even sewing her own clothes. Though she leaves behind many treasures it was evident that she treasured her family most.

She leaves behind her sister Shirley Pearson and sister in law, Linda Zibell. Irene also leaves behind her daughters Marilyn Wintheiser of Easthampton, Ma, Barbara and her husband Ricky Gould of Merrimac; her grandchildren, Heather (Peter) McGrady, Billy Wintheiser, Kelly Gould, Amelia (Michael Muscaro) Wintheiser, Allison (Joseph Pittorino) Gould, and her great-grandson Logan Pittorino. Along with her immediate family she leaves behind both the Barnes and Pearson families. She leaves cherished neighbors, fellow parishioners, and dear friends, especially her 15 lifelong friends the Bonney Lassies, a church youth group mentored by Muriel Bonney.

She was predeceased and has rejoined her husband Stuart Zibell, her sister Gladys Barnes, her sister in law Leona Amari, and her brother in laws William Barnes Sr. and Robert Pearson.

We welcome family and friends to her celebration of life on Sunday, July 14th 2pm at Saint James Episcopal Church in Amesbury, MA. Please note, Irene was a vibrant soul and loved colors. Please, feel free to wear any color in the rainbow.

In lieu of flowers please make checks payable to Merrimac COA, 100 East Main Street, Merrimac, MA 01860 Attn: Brienne Walsh.