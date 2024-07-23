Irish Cultural Centre of Greater Boston To Host Fourth Annual Galway Races Gala This Weekend

The Irish Cultural Centre of Greater Boston announces the return of the highly anticipated 4th Annual Galway Races Gala, taking place on Saturday, July 27 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. Hosted by the ICC, this vibrant event promises an unforgettable evening filled with live music, a buffet dinner, horse racing, raffles, and much more.

The Gala is not just a night of fun but also a celebration of Irish culture and community spirit. Enjoy the excitement of live horse racing betting, showcase your style in our Best Hat, Best Dressed Male, Female, and Couple contests, and dance the night away with fantastic live music performances by the Strawberry Hill Band and the Jake Ash Band. The evening will also feature performances by former Riverdance and Lord of the Dance principal dancers.

The 2024 Galway Races Gala is sponsored by the Matt Brown Foundation, ATS Equipment, Inc., Devlin’s Restaurant, and Falvey Steel Castings. Tickets can be purchased here or at irishculture.org. General admission tickets can be purchased for $85, ICC member tickets can be purchased for $75, and tickets for a table of 10 can be purchased for $800.

This gala is a highlight of the summer season and a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night of elegance and entertainment while supporting the Irish Cultural Centre’s mission to preserve and promote Irish culture and heritage. Located in Canton, MA, the ICC offers a wide range of cultural, educational, and social programs for all ages, including language classes, music and dance performances, and cultural events.

“The previous Galway Races Galas have been great successes for the Irish Cultural Centre, and we look forward to hosting another vibrant event this weekend,” said Jerry McDermott, executive director of the ICC and Martina Curtin, president of the ICC’s Board of Directors. “The Galway Races Gala is an opportunity for the ICC to highlight terrific musicians, delicious food, and wide-ranging Irish excellence at our campus in Canton.”

For more details, please visit the ICC’s website, irishculture.org.