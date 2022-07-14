Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan To Open Quincy Multicultural Folk Festival Aug. 6-7

Internationally acclaimed Irish Tenor Ronan Tynan will open the City of Quincy’s Multicultural Folk Festival the weekend Aug. 6th and 7th on the Hancock Adams Common, 1305 Hancock St.

The weekend will include a wide variety of culturally diverse performances.

On Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m., Ronan Tynan comes to Quincy for one performance only on the stage outside the James R. McIntyre Government Center (old City Hall) on the Common. Known world-wide having sung at historic events including the funeral of President Ronald Reagan and in the wake of 9-11, Tynan is well known as the “Big Irishman” for his inspiring voice and self-effacing humor.

On Sunday, Aug. 7th from 3-8 pm, multiple ethnic groups will be performing throughout the afternoon and evening including celtic musicians, southeast Asian dances, Chinese dancers, klezmer band, polka band, latino dancers, oom-pahpa Oktoberfest band, Balkan ensemble, folk americana music and more.

Sunday, Aug. 7th performances include:

3:00 – 3:30 pm Traditional Celtic Music with The Mari Black Trio

3:45 – 3:55 pm Classical Indian Bharatanatyam Dance & Jhankar Dance Group from Quincy performing Indian Folk Dance

4:05 – 4.25 pm Boston Chinese Dance Inc. with dancers from Quincy

4:50 – 5:10 pm Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band

5:30 – 6:00 pm Eastern Sound Polka Band

6:15 – 6:35 pm Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards Folk Americana Music

6:45 – 7:15 pm Oom-Pah-Pah Oktoberfest Band

7:30 – 8:00 pm “Gogofski” Balkan Ensemble

“The weekend will celebrate a wide variety of cultural music and dance,” said Mayor Thomas Koch. “It’s wonderful to see so many people enjoying the monthly concerts on the Hancock Adams Common with family and friends.”

Bring your lawn chairs or sit at one of our cabaret tables and chairs. Food is available for purchase at food trucks on site or from one of the City’s downtown restaurants nearby.

For more information on details of the weekend performances and upcoming events, follow the City of Quincy across social media.