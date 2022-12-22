Isabel F. Pinkus, 96

Isabel Frances (MacDonald) Pinkus, 96, of Milton formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love, comfort and care of her family on Dec. 19, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 51 years to the late Joseph Pinkus who preceded her in death in 2002.

Born on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Canada she was a daughter of the late Donald and Edna (Marshall) MacDonald. She was also predeceased by her brothers Duncan and Lawrence MacDonald. Dear sister of Roberta MacLellan of Halifax Nova Scotia, Loving mother of Donna Cullen and her husband Leo of Drakes Island, ME, Ruth Pinkus of Canton, Sandra O’Donnell and her husband Philip of Salem, Jennifer Pinkus and her husband Jay Beaulieu of Milton, Heather Simone and her husband Mark of Dublin, CA, and Courtney Koumjian and her husband Scott of Sudbury. Cherished grandmother of 11 including; Leo J and wife Molly, Kevin and wife Meghan, Sean and wife Hayley Cullen, Zachary and wife Courtney Beaulieu, Olivia Beaulieu, Peter O’Donnell, Anthony Taylor and wife Veronica, Harry, Isabel, Joey and Theo Koumjian, and great-grandmother of 5 including; Ryan, Matthew, Shea, Isaac (Ike) and Eamonn Cullen. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Isabel grew up on a dairy farm on Cape Breton; electricity and indoor plumbing didn’t arrive until she was 13 years old. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school and later graduated from Acadia College in Wolfville, Nova Scotia. After graduation, she took a post as a biology teacher at a private girl’s school in New Brunswick, Canada. But the allure of the city and the U.S. brought her to Dorchester in 1949, where she found work at an insurance company in Boston. She met her beloved husband Joe at a dance, and they married and lived in Quincy for 8 years before settling down in Milton in 1961. Among other things, Isabel was a homemaker, a faithful member of First Congregational Church, a Girl Scout leader, a square dancer, a seamstress, and a quilter. Always athletic, she took up tennis at the age of 40 and became an avid player, competing on local tennis teams and teaching tennis at Kelly Field for many years. Her quiet and gentle nature belied her competitiveness on the court. Always a generous and kind player, she nonetheless usually won her matches.

Shortly after Joe’s death, Isabel moved to Fuller Village in Milton in 2004. She loved her life at Fuller and especially her many friends there. She was always available for morning coffee hours and lunch in the Café. When she could no longer play tennis, she turned to cribbage for her bi-weekly game.

Her funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited, will be held Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 in the First Congregational Church of Milton at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Dr. Jeff Johnson, Pastor Emeritus, officiating. A lunch reception will immediately follow in the church hall. A private interment at Milton Cemetery is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Isabel’s memory may be made to First Congregational Church of Milton, 495 Canton Avenue, Milton, Massachusetts 02186.

Arrangements are under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel. For more information or to leave online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.