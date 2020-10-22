Isabella M. Veno, 74

Isabella M. Veno, age 74, of Braintree, formerly of Weymouth and Quincy, died peacefully, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Seasons Hospice Milton Inpatient Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Isabella was born in Quincy, to the late Mary Ann (DiMattio) and Francis F. Veno, Q.F.D, Ret. Raised in Quincy, she attended Quincy schools. Isabella had lived in Braintree for over fifteen years, previously in Weymouth and Quincy.

She was a homemaker but as a young woman had worked at the former Quincy City Hospital and various local nursing facilities. She was also a volunteer at the former Wonder Bowl in Quincy, serving as a child care professional.

Isabella loved children and was an active volunteer, organizing children’s events, cookouts and parties, for the Skyline Drive community in Braintree for many years. She also enjoyed gardening and going to the casino.

Most of all, Isabella was dedicated to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Beloved mother of Maryanne Ivil of Weymouth, Jeanie L. Benedetti and her husband Mark of Hanover, Edward W. Murphy and his wife Annmarie of Halifax, William F. Murphy of Braintree, Jonathan M. Veno and his wife Shannon of Bridgewater.

Loving grandmother of Bruce Ivil and his wife Sara of Bridgewater, Kendall and Joseph Murphy of Middleboro, Rachel Ivil of Hanson, Sabrina and Joseph Cruz of Weymouth, Jordan Murphy of Halifax, Devin Ivil and Alexa Moore of Abington, Mary Benedetti of Hanover, Kirsten Murphy of Halifax, Ryan Murphy of Marshfield, Katelyn Benedetti of Hanover, Alex Veno of Bridgewater, and Lily Veno of Bridgewater.

Loving great-grandmother of Bruce Ivil of Bridgewater, Ema Murphy of Middleboro, Octavia Murphy of Middleboro, Hunter Ivil-Cruz of Weymouth, and Joseph Murphy of Middleboro.

Former wife of William J. Murphy of Halifax.

Devoted sister of Sandra L. Viglas Rothschild and her husband Phillip of Weymouth, and the late Michael F. Veno and his late wife M. Helena Veno. Loving aunt of George Viglas and his companion Lisa Anderson of Weymouth, and Teresa M. Salem, DMD of Hingham. Isabella is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Isabella’s memory may be made to the Seasons Hospice Foundation, c/o 597 Randolph Avenue, Milton, MA 02186 or by visiting seasonsfoundation.org.

