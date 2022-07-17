Isabelle Rose Finnemore, 10

Isabelle Rose Finnemore, of Valrico, Florida, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 9, 2022. She was 10.

Isabelle was born on July 18, 2011, in Weymouth, Massachusetts. She was raised in Massachusetts and Florida, attending Atherton Hough Elementary School, Riverview Academy and Fishhawk Creek Elementary School.

Isabelle was a bright person, full of energy, and enjoyed being active. She was the type of person who liked to keep busy and go on adventures. Isabelle loved riding with her father on his motorcycle and being out in nature. Just before her illness, Isabelle hiked a one-thousand-foot mountain, Mt. Willard, in New Hampshire. Isabelle also enjoyed training Martial Arts with her father.

Isabelle was a thrill seeker who loved all amusement park rides. Her family remembers Isabelle going on the Tower of Terror and laughing at how scared the teenagers were when she was only four. Those things didn’t scare Isabelle, she thrived on it. Isabelle, also, loved horror movies. She would analyze and critique them, always knowing what was going to happen and who did what. She always pointed out plot holes and predict the endings. Isabelle was a movie and television connoisseur. She and her parents would watch everything together. Her all-time favorite television show was “Stranger Things”. After her diagnosis, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it possible for Isabelle to meet Millie Bobby Brown, who stars in “Stranger Things” as Eleven.

Through all the difficulties Isabelle experienced recently, she never lost her innate gifts of kindness, love, and selflessness. Isabelle was always making sure that others were happy and comfortable. She would often check on the wellbeing of her family members, buy gifts for loved ones and read to her little sisters.

Isabelle was a collector of many things, some of which included pop sockets, horror blankets, wrestling action figures, movies and FYE memorabilia. When home spending time with her family, Isabelle liked to journal, keep up with wrestling, and play with her pets, Freyja and Ragnar, as she adored all animals. Isabelle was described as an overall “kick-ass-kid”. She was sassy, direct, compassionate, strong, genuine, and passionate about life. The most important part of her life was to be with her mom, dad, and sisters. Isabelle’s life has left a lasting impression on all the lives she touched.

Isabelle was a cherished daughter of Adam and Jennifer Finnemore of Valrico, Florida. She was an adored granddaughter of Richard and Maryan Brundige of Quincy, Charles Finnemore and his wife Laura of New Hampshire, and Tina Walters and her husband Russ of Massachusetts. Isabelle was the devoted sister of Lily and Emilia Finnemore, both of Valrico, Florida. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, July 22, 2022, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, MA.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 7 PM at Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Isabelle’s name to The Cure Starts Now by visiting: https://p2p.thecurestartsnow.org/513.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.