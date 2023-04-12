Italina ‘Edie’ Steinmetz

Italina (Mucci) “Edie” Steinmetz, of Quincy, formerly Roxbury and Dorchester, died on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Edie grew up on Lansdowne St. in Roxbury, now Pompeii St., and spent most of her life in Dorchester. She graduated with honors from Girls High School in Boston in 1941. In 1942, she moved to Washington, DC to work for the US Government during the war. She continued to work for the government and spent some of that time living in San Diego, CA and Myrtle Creek OR, until she retired from the government in 1955. After having her five children, beginning in 1973, she worked for 23 years as an administrative assistant at the Little House Health Center in Dorchester until she retired and moved to Quincy in 1996, where she spent the rest of her life. She loved and adored her family above all and would always put others before herself. She was a devout Catholic and her faith was very important to her. Edie loved to travel all over the world, especially Europe, where she had visited several times. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, quilting and BINGO and was a long-time member at the Kit Clark Senior Center in Dorchester. Edie was a smart, compassionate, and generous woman who was always a great listener and offered her help in any way she could. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Loving mother of Richard D. Steinmetz and his wife Paula of Wilmington, Robert A. Steinmetz and his wife Susan of WI, Doreen A. Chamberlain of Quincy, Paul E. Steinmetz and his wife Jane of Quincy, and the late Steven L. Steinmetz. Cherished sister of Salvatore Mucci and his wife Grace of Scituate, Thelma Ferro and her late husband Salvatore of FL, Joy King and her husband Robert of Dedham, Maryann Calnan and her late husband Richard of Brockton, Carol Ferro and her husband John of Plymouth, and the late Gino Mucci and wife Emily, Anthony Mucci, Romanina Spacco and husband Lou, Angelo Mucci and wife Florence, Camilla Mucci, Natale Mucci and his surviving wife Rosemarie, and ‘Baby”Jacqueline Mucci. Edie is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edie may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.