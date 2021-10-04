Ivan Tiberi, 87

Ivan Tiberi, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, October 1, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ivan was born in Introdacqua, Abruzzo, Italy, to the late Arnaldo and Maria (DiBugnara) Tiberi. Raised and educated there, he immigrated to the United States in 1957 at the age of twenty-three, settling in Dorchester before moving to Quincy over fifty years ago.

He was employed for over thirty years in the garment industry as a foreman at the Bradley Scott Company in Fall River.

He was a man of faith and a longtime active parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy.

Most of all, Ivan was devoted to his dear wife, Imelda, and their family. He was especially proud of his four grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-two years of Imelda (DiPietro) Tiberi. Devoted father of Ronald Tiberi and his wife Carolyn of Natick, Rosemary T. Jarvis and her husband Robert of Hull. Loving Nonno of Steven Tiberi, Felicia Tiberi, Brian Jarvis, and Alyssa Jarvis. He was the dear brother of the late Alfredo Tiberi and his surviving wife Maria of Medford. Ivan is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, October 7, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, October 8, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Ivan’s memory may be made to South Shore VNA, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

