Ivy Beatrice Macdonald, 88

Ivy Beatrice (Eddy) Macdonald left us on August 21st after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. She was ready to fight for her life, but her opponent was fierce. Thankfully, she was blessed with 88 healthy years.

Ivy was so smart, so caring, and so dedicated to whatever was at hand. Family and friends meant everything to Ivy, and she was so loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing her. Ivy will be remembered as an amazing mother and grandmother, aunt, and friend. Ivy was born in North Harbour, Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada in December of 1934, the oldest of 11 children. Growing up in a remote fishing village surrounded by the ocean, nature, and family made for a perfect childhood.

Ivy began nursing training at age 16 after graduating from high school. As a nurse, she met her first husband, Bob Mann, an American soldier returning to the US from being stationed in Germany, and moved with him to Massachusetts to start her married life. Ivy moved to a new country where she knew only one person. This same courage and bravery was on full display in the last few months of her life and was in no way surprising. She and Bob raised their seven children in Dorchester and Quincy. After she and Bob divorced, Ivy met her second husband, Don Macdonald, whom she married in 1972. Together, they had one more child.

Ivy was predeceased by her parents Heber and Lily, her first and second husbands, her son Robert Mann, daughter Donna Mann-Hurley, son Christopher Mann, sister Dora Eddy, brother Eric Eddy, and many other dear friends and family members.

Ivy is survived by five of her children: Steven Mann, David Mann, Debra Mann, Kenneth Mann and his longtime girlfriend Sandra Curry, and Frank Macdonald and his wife Susan. She is also survived by her grandchildren Robert Mann and his wife Ashley, Michael Mann and his wife Ashley, Christopher Mann Jr., Martha and Frannie Macdonald, and her great-grandchildren Avery and Ryan Mann.

Ivy is survived by her dear sisters Nita, Vera, Anne, Evelyn, Jean, and Shirley and her loving brothers Ralph and Lloyd. She is survived by countless nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews, in both Canada and the United States.

Ivy loved time spent with her family and friends, gardening, home improvement, the ocean, her church community, traveling to Newfoundland to see her family, music and singing, local sporting events, and the friendships she made as a result of all of these. Ivy’s greatest joy in her most recent years was undoubtedly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of her life.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life at 3:00 p.m. on October 7th at Quincy Community United Methodist Church, 40 Beale Street in Wollaston.

Funeral arrangements made by the Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ivy can be made to:

Quincy Community United Methodist Church

40 Beale St.

Wollaston, MA 02170