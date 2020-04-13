Ivy Culkin

Ivy (Hibbs) Culkin of Quincy passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Frank G. Culkin and longtime companion of the late John DeCosta. Ivy was born in 1922 and raised in Everett. She was the daughter of the late Alvin and Madeline (O’Connor) Hibbs. She was a longtime resident of Quincy and South Easton.

Ivy was a graduate of Everett High School. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, card games, bowling and was an avid golfer. Ivy took up golf when she was 50 and eventually became the Woman’s Club Champion at Brockton Country Club where she and her husband Frank were longtime members. She was a volunteer at the LEAPS in literacy program where she would teach disadvantaged 2nd grade children how to read. Even at the age of 98, Ivy did her daily NY Times crossword puzzle and was well read and up to date on the political, entertainment and worldwide events of the day.

Ivy is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; Douglas Culkin and his wife Elizabeth, of Lake Anna, VA and Plymouth, NH; Janice Battles and her husband Daniel of Harwich; Barry Culkin and his wife Deborah of Braintree; and Elaine Gerace and her husband Robert of East Syracuse, NY. She leaves seven grandchildren: Scott Culkin, Kevin Culkin, Ryan Battles, Brian Culkin, Adam Culkin, Margaret Culkin Romanowski, Michelle Gerace, and nine great grandchildren: Raphael Gordan-Lennox Culkin, Adelaide Battles, Charlize, Shea & Aida Culkin, Wes, Pace & Eliza Romanowski and Robert Watson. She was the grandmother of the late Brendan Battles and the sister of the late Douglas Hibbs, Alvin Hibbs and Elaine McNeice.

Burial services will be private.

Funeral arrangements were made by Conley Funeral Home, Brockton.