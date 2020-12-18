J. Marlene Briggette, 84

J. Marlene (Hamilton) Briggette, age 84, of Quincy, formerly of Middleboro, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton.

Marlene was born in Wind Gap, Pa., to the late George E. and Adele B. (Harding) Hamilton. As a child, she moved to Quincy, where she was raised and educated. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1954, and the former Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing.

Marlene had lived in Quincy for the past two years, previously in Middleboro for fifteen years, and earlier in Quincy for most of her life.

She was employed as a registered nurse for many years. She began her career at the former Quincy City Hospital and went on to work at various nursing homes in Quincy.

Marlene was a woman of strong faith who enjoyed attending church and Bible study. She and her late husband, Paul, were longtime members of the former Adams Shore United Methodist Church where they were both active in the church choir. They enjoyed participating in cantatas, many of which were recorded, and over the years, Marlene enjoyed listening to them. As a younger woman, she bowled in the Rag Dolls bowling league and was a majority member of the former Wollaston Rainbow Assembly.

Marlene devoted her life to nurturing others as a caregiver. When she was unable to care for others anymore, she expressed her love for them through baking. She loved flowers, especially yellow roses, and also enjoyed playing the piano. Marlene was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She enjoyed spending time with her close friends, Ellen, Carol, and Rosie, and excursions with the Tiger Lilies social group. Most of all, Marlene was dedicated to her family and especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife for sixty-one years of the late Paul F. Briggette. Devoted mother of Paul S. Briggette and his wife Catherine of Pembroke, Patricia L. Collins and her husband Richard, Jeffrey M. Briggette and his wife Suzanne, all of Weymouth, and the late infant, Neil E. Briggette.

Loving grandmother of Jennifer Hook and her husband Jason of Hanson, Paul R. Briggette and his wife Kelli of Pembroke, Sarah J. Briggette of Quincy, Valerine L. Carpenter, Ava D. Collins, Shea C. Briggette, and Catherine J. “Cassie” Briggette, all of Weymouth. Cherished great-grandmother of Paul, Isabelle, and Leo.

Dear sister of Brenda L. Verlicco of Weymouth and the late Drucilla K. Madigan. Marlene is also survived by her niece, Donna J. Vallatini, and several other nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

Marlene was a longtime supporter of DOVE. For those who wish, donations in Marlene’s memory may be made to DOVE, Inc., P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269 or by visiting dovema.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.