J. Patricia Conway

J. Patricia (Farwell) Conway of Quincy passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Bernard Farwell Sr. and Hilda (Grube). She was the beloved wife of the late Paul T. Conway and devoted mother of the late Michael Conway. She was the sister of Bernard Farwell and his wife Ruthanne of Franklin, Sharon Bonani of Plympton, and is survived by many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. Late retired Executive Secretary for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

All services are private. Friends may offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.