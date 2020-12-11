Jacqueline A. Gardner, 76

Jacqueline A. (Colton) Gardner, 76, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died after a courageous battle against cancer on Thursday, December 3,2020 at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born on June 18, 1944, in South Boston, to the late Anthony and Mary Colton. Jackie was raised in Quincy and graduated from Quincy High School in 1963.

Jackie was a director for the American Red Cross for 20 years. There she had the pleasure of working with so many wonderful volunteers of the South Shore and was known for her great sense of humor.

She enjoyed gardening and had become a talented painter. Jackie loved to travel, especially to Italy, Puerto Rico, and Aruba. She also loved to spend time with Bill, their dog Brady and family at their lake front home in New Hampshire.

Jackie had a great love for her family and cherished the many holidays, birthdays and other celebrations throughout the year.

Jackie is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Gardner. Loving mother of William Gardner, Jr. and his wife Diane of Mansfield, Stephen Gardner and his wife Eileen of North Easton, and Michael Gardner and his wife Debbie of Marshfield. Adoring “Nana” to her 8 grandchildren: Ashley, Lexi, Billy, Zachary, Peyton, Michael, Joey and James. Caring sister to Pauline Colton, Anthony Colton and his wife Marjorie, David Colton and his husband Brian. Sister in law to Claire Harkins and Mary Gardner. Jackie will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Jackie also leaves her Apricot Poodle, Millie. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a sweet, compassionate person.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, December 14, 2020 5-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy. Services conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at P.O. Box 8419168, Boston, MA 02284 or via jimmyfund.org/gift