Jacqueline A. Madden, 90

Jacqueline A. (Starr) Madden, 90, of Quincy, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Born in Jamaica Plain, she was a daughter of the late Bernard J. Starr and Wilma (Tobin). She was a graduate of Jamaica Plain High School, and was an office manager for New England Telephone, Norwood Marine, and South Shore Bearing.

Jacqueline was the beloved wife of the late John J. Madden Jr., and the devoted mother of Donna Lee McLauren of Quincy, and Kimberley Philpot and her husband Sean of Abington. She was the loving grandmother of Daniel Michael Toland and his partner Alexandria Berta of Quincy, and the proud great-grandmother of Gavin Jack Toland. She was the sister of Bernadette Meaney of Roslindale and Carole Brown of Plymouth. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, and her sweet pup Bridget.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne at 12:45 PM.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Jacqueline’s memory to Faith & Family Hospice, 420 Lakeside Ave. Suite 203, Marlborough MA 01752, or Best Friends Animal Shelter, 5001 Angel Canyon Blvd., Kanab UT 84741.

