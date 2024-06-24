Jacqueline G. D’Allessandro, 94

Jacqueline G. “Jackie” (Caliacco) D’Allessandro, age 94, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 15, 2024 in the comfort of her home, after a long illness, with the support and loving care of her family and friends.

Jacqueline was born in Quincy, to the late Pasquale and Virginia (Delmonico) Caliacco. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1948, and later took several college courses.

She was employed as an administrative assistant for many years at the Duke Insurance Agency in Milton where she developed many friendships. As a young woman, Jackie had worked in the retail industry at the former Sheridan’s clothing store in Quincy Center.

Jackie enjoyed reading, sewing, and travelling around the East Coast. She utilized her writing skills by communicating with multiple “pen pals” throughout the world. She also had a special fondness for her pet Chihuahua, Mister Darcy.

Most of all, Jackie was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-three years of the late Joseph E. D’Allessando.

Devoted mother of Jan M. D’Allessandro of Quincy and Jon B. D’Allessandro of Hingham.

Loving grandmother of Julia Norbury and her husband Steven, Laura, Olivia, and John D’Allessandro. Cherished great grandmother of Vivian Norbury.

The last of six siblings, Jackie was predeceased by Mary Rykard, Eleanor A. Corner, Elsie J. LeVangie, George Caliacco, and Donald Caliacco. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Jackie’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.