Jacqueline Nestor, 92

Jacqueline “Jackie” Nestor, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. She was 92.

She was born in Quincy, MA to Catherine (McColgan) and James C. Clark. She grew up in Quincy and graduated from St. Gregory’s High School in Dorchester. She later worked as an accountant with State Street and had a long and distinguished career of 30 years.

In her spare time, Jackie loved to knit, crochet, play the lottery, attend meat raffles and play bingo. She also enjoyed traveling, spending many family trips on cruises, in New Hampshire and down on Cape Cod. She had quite the sweet tooth, her favorite being vanilla caramels. A devout catholic, she was especially devoted to St. Kateri Tekakwitha. Jackie will be remembered by many as a caring, wonderful woman and will be missed by all who knew her.

Beloved wife of 47 years to the late John J. Nestor, Jr. Devoted mother of Edward Nestor and his wife Nancy of Mansfield, Maureen Pfersich of Braintree, John Nestor and his partner Vincent Sweeney of Dorchester, and Kevin Nestor and his wife Denise of Norwell. Loving sister of Marilyn Novak and her late husband Edward, and James Clark and his wife Eleanor. Cherished grandmother of Ben, Paul, Allison, Gregory, Justin, Brittany, Abby, Matthew, Patrick and Joseph. Great-grandmother of Liam, Maeve, Aliyah, Isabella, Brady, Spencer and the late Aleksandr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jacqueline may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., W. Bridgewater, MA 02379-1022 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.