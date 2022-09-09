Jake W. Bryan

Corporal Jake Walter Bryan, Active Duty United States Army Soldier, Comanche Troup 5th Squadron, 4th Calvary, 2nd Armor Brigade Combat Team, stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, formerly of Weymouth, MA, suddenly passed away on August 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, friends, and fellow soldiers. Jake’s passing at such a young age brings immense pain to all lucky enough to have been in his life, but will celebrate him every single day and remember that as a young organ donor, he gave so many others a second chance at life.

Jake always valued family and how strong of a bond he shared with his own. Beloved husband to his high school sweetheart Karley (Fuller) Bryan of Weymouth, cherished son of Alison and David Jennette of Weymouth, loyal brother to Alexandra, Patrick, Maxwell, and the late Cole, treasured step-son of Erin Dunn of Walpole, caring son-in-law to Kelsey Fuller of Braintree, adored grandson to Claire, John, Anne, John, Margaret and the late Walter. Jake will also be missed by a myriad of aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends that are considered family. Jake’s heart is just as large, if not larger, than his family.

Not only was Jake a respected and successful soldier, Jake was a talented historian and could teach you more in an afternoon than a semester of college. With an uncontrollable passion for music, humor that could make a pessimist chuckle, dance moves that became key moments of social gatherings, and the need to make a situation unnecessarily awkward, Jake was easily the first person to be invited anywhere and everywhere. As one of the most loyal men to ever cross paths with, he never failed to go out of his way to help someone in need and never failed to put others before himself every single time.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, September 12th from 4:00PM-8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm Street, Quincy Center. On Tuesday there will be an assembly at the Funeral Home at 11:00AM for procession to the Fairmount Cemetery, 168 Cedar Street, Weymouth, for burial with Military Honors at 12:00PM.